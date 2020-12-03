China willing to work with countries including U.S. to contain COVID-19: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue cooperation on containing the COVID-19 pandemic with countries around the world, including the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reportedly warned that the global pandemic could face a dangerous and bleak winter, and that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States could top 300,000 by the end of the year.

Expressing her sympathies with the U.S. people, Hua said China is willing to provide support and assistance within its capacity, strengthen macro-economic policy coordination, facilitate the resumption of work and production, and help revive the world economy.

Having effectively kept COVID-19 at bay domestically, China actively advanced international cooperation against the pandemic, providing assistance to more than 150 countries and international organizations, and safeguarding the global supply of anti-pandemic materials, Hua said, calling the efforts "the largest global humanitarian operation in the history of the People's Republic of China."

By Nov. 22, China has provided the United States with about 39.43 billion masks, 800 million pairs of surgical gloves, 650 million protective gowns, and 46.76 million goggles, Hua said.

Top Chinese medical experts have shared experiences with their U.S. counterparts on COVID-19 treatment and control, and the two sides have maintained communication and cooperation on the research and development of vaccines and drugs, she said.

"COVID-19 issues a warning in a unique way that humanity is a community with a shared future. No single country could be spared from major crises, and solidarity and cooperation is the only way out," she said.

Hua suggested supporting the World Health Organization in playing a leading role and advancing the improvement of global health governance to better deal with similar crises possibly arising in the future.

"As long as countries around the world join hands and work in solidarity and coordination, we will surely see the final victory of defeating the pandemic," she said.