BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by President Xi Jinping at the 12th BRICS summit has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The speech, titled "Fighting COVID-19 in Solidarity and Advancing BRICS Cooperation Through Concerted Efforts", was delivered by Xi via video link at the summit on Nov. 17.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.