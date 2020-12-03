Commentary: Reviving McCarthyism or building greatness, a choice for Uncle Sam to make

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Certain U.S. law enforcement officers have repeatedly raided crew members of Chinese ships and airliners, questioning and inspecting their Communist Party of China (CPC) membership. Such anti-communism actions represent a resurgence of McCarthyism and will eventually backfire.

The erroneous acts have incited ideological antagonism and undermined normal personnel exchanges between China and the United States.

Four decades ago, when the Cold War was at its peak, leaders of China and the United States managed to set aside ideological differences and normalized bilateral ties. The U.S. side was clear that the CPC, which was founded in 1921, was the governing party of China.

Today, over 90 million CPC members, together with their families, relatives and friends, represent inseparable ties between the Party and the people. Surveys from respected international polling agencies in recent years have shown the Chinese people's support of and satisfaction with their government rank the top in the world.

Under CPC leadership, the Chinese people achieved independence, freedom and liberation, and have continuously made enormous progress in national development. It is also under CPC leadership that China has been promoting the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations, which not only serves the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries, but also meets the common expectations of the international community.

It is startling to see that certain U.S. politicians are resurrecting ideological manipulation. Taking their last chance to drag China and the United States into a confrontation, they are stealing the future of the U.S. people and damaging the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

But the historical trend of peace and development is unstoppable. The aspirations of the two countries' peoples to see friendly exchanges cannot be contained. Anti-communism narratives and anti-China hysteria cannot save these politicians from a chapter of shame.

Attempts to drive a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people are wasted efforts on the part of certain U.S. politicians. They should refrain from doing more to mar the basic norms governing international relations and undermine their country's reputation, credibility and status as a major power.

Most Chinese people believe that the political systems in China and the United States are not in conflict with each other and that the two countries can coexist in harmony. China is ready to uphold a spirit of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. It is ready to focus on cooperation, manage differences, and advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties.

As to whether the U.S. administration will re-embrace the open and inclusive values it once strongly advocated, or choose to isolate itself behind locked doors -- this is a choice left to the U.S. people and their government. The world is watching as they make their choice.