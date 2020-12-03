JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- South Africa is using BRICS youths cooperation to advance skills' revolution for the youth by promoting capabilities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, said a South African government official on Wednesday.

Shalen Gajadhar, communication director in Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, said this while commenting on the just ended BRICS Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Executive Authorities Responsible for youth.

"South Africa's priorities for the BRICS youth cooperation are promoting market access as well as free and fair trade amongst the BRICS nations. We want youth volunteer exchange promotion and supporting young entrepreneurs," said Gajadhar.

She stated that they want to create opportunities for the youths in areas like the forth industrial revolution, ocean economy, green economy, mineral resources and energy, tourism and manufacturing.

South Africa's Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane addressed the BRICS meeting which was hosted by Russia from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

"As we accelerate the socio-economic empowerment of our youth, we must continue to foster the spirit of volunteerism between the youth of the BRICS nations. In this regard, we must introduce volunteer exchange programs for our youth, targeting young women, young diplomats, young academics and students," she said.