Spain records 8,257 new COVID-19 cases, more than 16.5 mln in total

MADRID, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Spain reported 8,257 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally to 1,656,444, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 442 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 45,511, it said.

Worldwide, Spain has the sixth highest number of COVID-19 infections and ninth highest in terms of deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.