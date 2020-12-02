Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 77 pct Chinese college students find jobs before graduation: ministry

(Xinhua)    10:18, December 02, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of college graduates in China has crossed 40 million over the past five years, with over 77 percent getting the first job before graduation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday.

As the innovation and entrepreneurship education in Chinese colleges improves, college graduates are encouraged and guided to get employed at primary-level positions. In 2019, 69 percent of fresh college graduates found jobs at the prefecture level or below, and 59 percent found work in China's central and western regions, said Liu Changya, head of the Department of Development Planning at the MOE.

In recent years, Chinese higher education institutions have undertaken over 60 percent of elementary and key scientific research missions, built more than 60 percent of key national laboratories, and won over 60 percent of the country's three major scientific awards with a series of world-class scientific accomplishments, Liu said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York