China calls for faithful implementation of JCPOA

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The maintenance and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be the basic prerequisite for any political solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing that China will attend a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission at the political director level in Vienna on Dec. 16.

"JCPOA participants will evaluate the current state of the Iranian nuclear issue, review the implementation of the JCPOA, and coordinate the next steps," Hua said.

She said China hopes all parties will take this meeting as an opportunity to further safeguard and faithfully implement the JCPOA and the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231, discuss effective ways to respond to current challenges, and continue to advance the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.

"We also hope the United States will return to the JCPOA at an early date, and take concrete actions to assume its due responsibility for maintaining the international nuclear non-proliferation system, as well as peace and stability in the Middle East," Hua said.