Shanghai's HIV/AIDS cases drop by 24.1 pct

(Xinhua)    09:41, December 02, 2020

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai has reported its biggest drop in HIV/AIDS cases in the past three years, with 1,482 cases recorded in 2020, as of Nov. 20, down 24.1 percent from the same period last year, the municipal health authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 153 people aged 60 or above were living with HIV/AIDS during the period, with the majority of cases being male, the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission said.

Sexual transmission remained the main route of AIDS transmission.

Shanghai reported its first case of HIV infection in 1987. By Nov. 20, 2020, the city had reported a total of 25,972 HIV/AIDS cases.

Shanghai has enhanced HIV testing for high-risk groups to prevent and control new cases, and has made effective interventions to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, according to the commission.

