Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Giant Olympic rings returns to Tokyo Bay

(Xinhua)    13:53, December 01, 2020

TOKYO, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The giant Olympic rings returned to Tokyo Bay here on Tuesday four months after being removed for safety and maintenance checks.

The Olympic Symbol, which is 32.6 meters wide and 15.3 meters high and weighs 69 tons, was brought back by a salvage barge to Tokyo's waterfront and reinstalled in the waters of Odaiba Marine Park, with the landmark Rainbow Bridge a few hundred meters behind.

The symbol was officially inaugurated on the evening of 24 January, exactly six months before the original opening date of the Olympics. It had been lit up every night before it was removed in early August.

The monument will be lit up Tuesday night and the Rainbow Bridge will be specially illuminated in rainbow colors.

The Olympic Symbol will remain throughout the Tokyo Olympic Games, which has been rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, 2021. It will be replaced with a Paralympic Symbol, the three agitos, in Mid-August.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York