BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday urged the United States to stop harassing members of the Communist Party of China (CPC), calling the U.S. moves "serious political provocations."

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing that for some time, U.S. law enforcement officers have repeatedly conducted spot checks targeting the personnel of Chinese shipping companies, enquired about and checked the crew members of Chinese flights to the United States, and screened CPC members.

Hua said the U.S. moves had provoked ideological antagonism and undermined normal China-U.S. personnel exchanges, adding that it is another example of the resurgence of McCarthyism and the comprehensive containment and suppression of China by U.S. anti-China forces.

"It goes against the trend of historical development and is not in line with the desire of the peoples of China and the United States for friendly exchanges," Hua said.

Noting that China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side, Hua urged the United States to immediately correct its wrongdoings, cease creating ideological opposition, and stop unreasonably suppressing China.

"If the United States insists on escalating its provocations, China will definitely take countermeasures," Hua added.