CHONGQING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China International Agricultural Trade Fair concluded Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, with the trade volume amounting to 41.8 billion yuan (about 6.35 billion U.S. dollars).

Focusing on poverty alleviation via developing industries, the fair attracted more than 300 leading agricultural companies, including China's biggest food trader COFCO and Beidahuang Group, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

A total of 300,000 visitors and 50 million viewers participated in livestreaming activities held during the fair on promoting agricultural products.

The fair also offered other activities, including a forum on the sustainable development of specific industries in regions that have shaken off poverty, as well as a digital countryside development forum.