Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's agricultural fair sees trade volume reach 41.8 bln yuan

(Xinhua)    10:51, December 01, 2020

CHONGQING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China International Agricultural Trade Fair concluded Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, with the trade volume amounting to 41.8 billion yuan (about 6.35 billion U.S. dollars).

Focusing on poverty alleviation via developing industries, the fair attracted more than 300 leading agricultural companies, including China's biggest food trader COFCO and Beidahuang Group, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

A total of 300,000 visitors and 50 million viewers participated in livestreaming activities held during the fair on promoting agricultural products.

The fair also offered other activities, including a forum on the sustainable development of specific industries in regions that have shaken off poverty, as well as a digital countryside development forum.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York