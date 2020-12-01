Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
Chinese premier stresses prevention, treatment of HIV/AIDS

(Xinhua)    10:37, December 01, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged unremitting efforts for the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day, which falls on Tuesday this year.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on related work.

He called for improving the system and relevant mechanisms for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, achieving sci-tech breakthroughs in this regard and ensuring the supply of medicines.

Affirming the country's notable progress in preventing and treating the disease over the past five years, Li called for greater efforts in the endeavor to reduce the spread of HIV.

He also underscored the importance of providing financial aid and humanitarian care to infected people who are in difficulty and giving full play to the role of society in the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

