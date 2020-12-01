WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled this year's White House decorations for Christmas.

President Donald Trump tweeted a video in which she gave a virtual tour of the traditional decorations, writing in the captions that this year's theme is "America the Great," and that it is to "pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation."

In addition to the plenty of green Christmas trees with white lights and red ornaments standing in the halls and lining the corridors, the display also featured a "Be Best" ornament and a Christmas village hospital figurine in the Red Room, a nod to healthcare workers and other essential workers during the pandemic.

"We salute America's everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers. Handmade ornaments highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity," according to the first lady's office.

Other details of the decorations seen in the video included a "White House Express" train with the words "America the Beautiful" inscribed on the carriages, and a Christmas tree in the White House Library decorated with a ribbon celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

For the first time, the annual gingerbread replica of the White House this year included not only the East and West wings and the Executive Residence, but also the Rose Garden and the First Ladies' Garden.