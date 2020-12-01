Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
China urges U.S. to stop arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:11, December 01, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday reiterated its firm opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, urging the United States to handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly and avoid "treading further down the wrong and dangerous path."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing when commenting on the arms sales.

"China stands firmly opposed to the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan," Hua said, adding that this position is clear and consistent.

According to reports, Taiwan has spent 11.8 billion U.S. dollars since the beginning of this year on purchasing weapons from the United States, Hua said.

"We once again send this stern message to the U.S. side: China will resolutely fight back against all attempts that undermine China's core interests and interfere in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

She urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop arms sales to Taiwan, cease military links with the island, and prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, so as to avoid going further down the wrong and dangerous path.

"We also once again give the stern message to the Taiwan authorities that "Taiwan independence" is a dead end. Attempts and actions to seek external interference and use weaponry to resist reunification are doomed to fail," Hua added.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

