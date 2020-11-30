17th China-ASEAN Expo concludes in south China

NANNING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the concurrent China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded Monday in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A total of 86 investment projects worth 263.87 billion yuan (around 40.1 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the four-day event, an annual increase of 43.6 percent, according to data released by the expo's secretariat at the closing ceremony.

The investment projects in the fields of health, big data, logistics, new manufacturing, new materials, new energy and finance, accounted for 85.3 percent of the total.

With an exhibition area of 104,000 square meters, this year's expo set up 5,400 booths for 1,668 enterprises, including Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies. In addition, 1,956 enterprises from home and abroad participated virtually in the event.

More than 150 trade and investment promotion activities were held both online and offline during the expo.

The 18th China-ASEAN Expo is preliminarily scheduled for Sept. 10 to 13, 2021, with Laos continuing as the Country of Honor and Pakistan the Special Partner Country.