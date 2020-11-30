Rare monkeys, wild leopard spotted in China's Shaanxi

XI'AN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Infrared cameras have captured photos and videos of Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys and a wild leopard in a nature reserve in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the reserve's administration said Monday.

The rare animals were found in Niubeiliang Nature Reserve after the reserve sorted out around 5,000 pictures and 4,000 video clips shot on the infrared cameras set up this year.

The Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys, an indigenous species on China's top protection list, were spotted for the first time in the reserve in two pictures and two clips taken by different cameras, according to the reserve.

They also found a 16-second clip of an adult wild leopard, which is on the top protection list, on Oct. 2.

The cameras have captured photos and videos of more than 20 species of wild animals.

Niubeiliang is part of the Qinling Mountains, which are known as China's gene bank of wildlife as they house a huge variety of plants and wild animals such as giant pandas, golden monkeys and crested ibis.