NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Local government in India's western state of Rajasthan has decided to close schools, colleges, cinema and entertainment parks until Dec. 31 in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.

The move comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases was recorded in the state.

"Previously the state home department extended the closure of educational institutions till Nov. 30. Now, after the recent announcement, schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain shut until Dec. 31," an official said. "Likewise cinemas and entertainment parks will remain closed during this period in order to minimise the rush of people."

On Sunday evening Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the state.

During the last 24 hours, the state recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,518 fresh cases.

Rajasthan is the eleventh worst-hit state in India. The state so far has witnessed 265,386 cases of COVID-19 and 2,292 related deaths.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, passed away late Sunday night at a hospital. She is the second lawmaker in the state to die of the disease after Congress party lawmaker Kailash Trivedi.

On Monday morning the federal health ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 9,431,691 and the death toll has risen to 137,139.

India is the second worst-hit country due to COVID-19 after the United States.