Xi urges creating quality teaching materials in letter to People's Education Press retirees

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed high expectations for the work of the People's Education Press (PEP) in school teaching materials compiling, research and publication, urging efforts to create high quality teaching materials.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that fostering virtue through education remains a fundamental task for the publishing house, in his reply to a letter from some PEP retirees.