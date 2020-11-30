French court orders government to loosen coronavirus rules on religious services

PARIS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- France's highest administrative court on Sunday ordered the government to rethink a 30-person attendance limit for religious services to contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The measure took effect this weekend, which faced opposition from places of worship and the faithful such as Catholic associations, describing the government rules as "unnecessary, disproportionate and discriminatory."

The Council of State has ordered that French Prime Minister Jean Castex modify the measure within three days.

On Tuesday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the peak of the pandemic's second wave had passed, allowing a gradual return to normalcy starting on Saturday.

French churches, mosques and synagogues started opening doors again to worshippers this weekend, but only a few of them.

The countrywide confinement in force since Oct. 30 will be lifted on Dec. 15 provided that new infections remain below 5,000 per day. Cinemas, theaters and museums will then be allowed to reopen under strict health protocols.