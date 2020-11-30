Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's border city reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:42, November 30, 2020

HOHHOT, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's border city of Manzhouli reported three confirmed local COVID-19 cases in the past day, local health authorities said Monday.

The new cases were registered from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Among them, one patient was re-categorized from a previously reported asymptomatic carrier, the regional health commission said.

Three new asymptomatic cases were also reported during the same period in Manzhouli, according to the commission.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Manzhouli had 14 existing local confirmed cases, four asymptomatic cases and two suspected cases. Their 940 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Epidemiological surveys and source tracing work regarding the cases are underway.

Manzhouli launched its first round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Nov. 22, and the second round of tests on Friday.

The autonomous region currently has four imported cases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York