Indian PM says new farm laws gave farmers more opportunities

(Xinhua)    16:05, November 29, 2020

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Amid raging farmer protests, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said new farm laws have provided opportunities for farmers in the country.

Modi spoke of the advantages of the new laws in his monthly radio address, saying that the agricultural reforms in the past few days have also now opened new doors of possibilities for farmers.

His comments came at a time when thousands of farmers are protesting in and around the Indian capital city, demanding revocation of three farm laws passed by the federal government in September.

"After a lot of deliberation, the parliament of India gave a legal form to the agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also give them new rights and opportunities," Modi said.

The three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were passed by parliament. The president of India has also given his assent to the bills.

