Mt. Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara erupts, spewing ash 4,000 meters to sky

(Xinhua)    15:02, November 29, 2020

JAKARTA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ili Lewotolok volcano in Lembata district in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted, spewing a column of ash 4,000 meters to the sky on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. local time, an agency said.

The ash column is thick and gray, moving to the east and the west, according to the Indonesian Agency for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation on Sunday.

Seismograph records showed that the eruption occurred for 600 seconds, with a maximum amplitude of 35 mm.

The agency has recommended that residents or tourists do not carry out any activity in the danger zone within a radius of two km from the summit.

The volcano with a height of 1,018 meters above sea level is now under alert status.

