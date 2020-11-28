Chinese elements adorn New Zealand capital's Christmas celebration

WELLINGTON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of people lined along Lambton Quay in Wellington, New Zealand to enjoy an array of family-friendly activities and performances on Saturday to celebrate Christmas in the southern hemisphere.

People of all ages and cultures enjoyed roaming Christmas characters, corgis, face painting, crafts and a photo booth, a foam cannon, ice skating, Big Air Gym, circus performers, Tape Art Labyrinth fun, food trucks and more.

In the celebration, two Chinese lion dances and two Chinese folk mask big-headed dolls sponsored by the China Culture Center in Wellington were particularly eye-catching. Several dance programs and two Chinese folk music performances were also provided by the China Culture Center in Wellington.

Guo Zongguang, director of the China Culture Center in Wellington, saw the performances as an opportunity to strengthen ties between both countries and promote the people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Spreading joy and happiness, the celebration decorated the capital with festive colors of red and white. The parade and performances brought people of all ages and cultures together in a colorful, creative, and vibrant display.

As one of the regional marquee events, the parade, which was usually held in the last weekend of November and attracts large crowds every year, was by far the largest gathering held in COVID-19 alert level 1 in Wellington.

New Zealand relaxed its restrictions by moving from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1 on Sept. 21 after controlling the pandemic. At Alert Level 1, everyone can return to work, school, sports and domestic travel, without restrictions. However, border restrictions and good hygiene are required.