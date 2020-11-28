Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi sends congratulatory letter on success of 10,000-meter sea trial of manned submersible Fendouzhe

(Xinhua)    14:10, November 28, 2020

SANYA, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a letter to congratulate on the successful completion of a 10,000-meter sea trial of the manned submersible Fendouzhe and its return to port.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to scientific researchers who are committed to the deep-sea equipment development and scientific studies.

China's new deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe (Striver) completed a 10,909-meter sea trial on Nov. 10 and returned to the port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province on Saturday morning.

Xi stressed that the development of manned submersible Fendouzhe and its sea trial represented China's comprehensive strength in the field of marine high technology.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York