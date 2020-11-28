Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
Beijing 2022, FIL and IOC postpone test event in Yanqing

(Xinhua)    12:42, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- In consideration of the current situation of the pandemic, Beijing 2022 and the International Luge Federation (FIL) jointly decided, with the support of the International Olympic Committee, to postpone the luge test event and the international training week in February 2021.

Following the latest discussion by all parties, the international training week and the subsequent test event are planned to be held at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in autumn 2021.

The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, Winter Olympic International Federations (IFS), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have jointly decided to develop an adapted sports testing program in preparation for Beijing 2022. The adapted program will replace the organization of a series of international test events originally planned for the first quarter of 2021.

