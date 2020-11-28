Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China vows to stem COVID-19 spread through imported foods

(Xinhua)    11:49, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through imported cold-chain foods amid recent reports of cold-chain packaging and environments testing positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said Friday.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has released a guideline on preventing the transmission of COVID-19 through imported cold-chain foods during road and water transportation, underscoring personnel training and protection, as well as the disinfection of vehicles, MOT spokesperson Sun Wenjian told a press conference.

Participants in cold-chain logistics exposed to infection risks will be professionally trained to use protective suits, while dock-workers have been instructed to wear masks and avoid contact with frozen products that could be contaminated by the virus, said Sun.

Thorough sterilization of vehicles and containers will be carried out before and after each transportation of cold-chain foods, with special attention paid to spots that pose a higher risk of contamination, including steering wheels and door knobs, according to Sun.

The guideline also requires that people, cargos and vehicles involved in cold-chain logistics be properly tracked to support contact tracing, while urging a swift response to any positive test results on imported food or packaging in order to cut off the routes of transmission.

Since mid-November, packaging samples of imported foods that tested positive for the virus have been reported in the provinces of Shandong, Shanxi and Shaanxi.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York