Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Friday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with six newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Two new imported cases were reported in Fujian, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 24 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,832 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,573 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 259 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,501 by Friday, including 285 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,582 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday, and 9,649 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday saw four asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 288 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom all but four arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Friday, 6,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 108 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 639 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,313 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 555 in Taiwan.