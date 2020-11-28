Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
Tianjin to launch new round of nucleic acid testing

(Xinhua)    11:02, November 28, 2020

TIANJIN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality will launch a new round of nucleic acid testing for six groups of people in the Binhai New Area starting on Saturday, local authorities said Friday.

The municipality conducted nucleic acid tests for all residents in the area between Nov. 21 and 23 after several COVID-19 cases emerged there earlier this month.

According to the municipal headquarters on the prevention and control of COVID-19, the latest testing drive will include workers handling imported goods and overseas arrivals, and residents living in the same residential complexes with them.

The other categories to be tested are couriers, bus and taxi drivers, and employees of the public transport system, medical personnel, and those working in schools, kindergartens and nurseries.

Tianjin reported no new increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday, after an asymptomatic case was logged on Tuesday.

