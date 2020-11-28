Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
China issues guidelines on patriotic public health campaign

(Xinhua)    10:33, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has issued a set of guidelines on carrying out the patriotic public health campaign in a deep-going way, with the aim of laying solid foundations for building a healthy China.

The document calls for efforts to summarize and publicize the country's successful experience in COVID-19 prevention and control, strengthen the application of big data, effectively prevent and control infectious and chronic diseases, and improve people's health, so as to lay solid foundations for building a healthy China.

It underscores improvements to public health facilities and the living environment in both urban and rural areas.

More work should be done to step up sewage and garbage treatment, advance the "toilet revolution" to improve sanitation of toilets, ensure drinking water safety and strengthen vector control, it says.

Health knowledge should be promoted among the public, says the document, which also advocates a healthy and environment-friendly lifestyle.

It also stressed innovation to improve management, strengthening the rule of law in carrying out relevant work and intensifying policy research and technical support.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

