Germany's COVID-19 cases surpass 1 mln

BERLIN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Germany reported 22,806 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,006,394, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country increased by 426 to 15,586, it added.

To cope with rising COVID-19 infection rates, the federal and state governments decided on Wednesday to extend a partial lockdown until Dec. 20.

Private meetings with friends and families are also limited to five people from two households.

An exception will be made during the Christmas holidays, when gatherings with relatives or friends should be limited to 10 people.