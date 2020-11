BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held on Thursday to commend the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

An order signed by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, was read at the ceremony, and a certificate of first-class citation for merit was presented to the unit.

Established in 1952, the PLA Guard of Honor has completed more than 4,800 missions.