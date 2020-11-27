China calls on India to safeguard border peace and stability with sincerity

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China expects India to safeguard peace and stability along the border between the two countries with a sincere attitude and through positive actions, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference when asked about the current situation on the China-India border following a military meeting between the two sides.

Since the eighth China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on Nov. 6, the situation on the China-India border has remained stable on the whole, he said.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and ensure their respective frontline troops exercise restraint and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, said Ren.

China is ready to maintain communication with the Indian side through military and diplomatic channels, Ren said, adding "we hope that the Indian side will work with China towards the same goal, implement bilateral consensus with a sincere attitude and positive actions, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas."