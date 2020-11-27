Automated external defibrillators to cover major public places in Beijing by 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital Beijing will install automated external defibrillator (AED) facilities in all key public places by the end of 2022, local health authorities said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at least 80 percent of on-site staff in these places will receive training on first-aid knowledge and skills by 2022, said Zhang Hua, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

A total of 105 metro stations along seven metro lines in Beijing will have AED facilities by the end of this year. Other key public places include theaters, stadiums, airports, train stations, schools, and tourist spots, according to authorities.

Earlier this year, the Beijing municipal government formulated a three-year-plan on strengthening the capabilities of public health emergency management, with an emphasis on pre-hospital emergency care.

According to the plan, the number of first-aid facilities will be increased to 465, and the number of negative pressure ambulances to 100. The average response time of pre-hospital medical emergency services will be less than 12 minutes.

The city has established a pilot emergency information-sharing system, in which seven hospitals have started coordination in emergency resource dispatching and the sharing of ambulances and real-time emergency room information, authorities said.