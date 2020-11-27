Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 27, 2020
Belt and Road journalists forum focuses on post-pandemic media cooperation

(Xinhua)    09:09, November 27, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of journalist organizations from the Belt and Road countries on Thursday gathered at a forum to discuss post-pandemic media exchanges and cooperation.

The virtual forum held by the Belt and Road Journalists Network was attended by over 120 journalist organization leaders from more than 60 countries and regions.

A joint statement was issued at the forum, calling on media organizations and journalists to consciously spread objective, rational and scientific voices, firmly support multilateralism and resist discrimination and stigmatization.

In fighting the pandemic, the network has become a bridge for solidarity and cooperation between journalist organizations, said Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of China's State Council Information Office.

Xu expressed the hope that journalist organizations of the network can help build confidence and strength through their news reporting.

Journalist organization leaders speaking at the forum vowed to promote media exchanges and cooperation in post-pandemic era and facilitate the implementation of cooperative projects. 

