Senior Chinese diplomat to attend China-ASEAN expo

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.

The annual expo, and the business and investment summit between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the spokesperson.