Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Senior Chinese diplomat to attend China-ASEAN expo

(Xinhua)    16:24, November 26, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Thursday.

The annual expo, and the business and investment summit between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the spokesperson.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York