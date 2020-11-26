Death of Maradona: What they said

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Sports stars from yesterday and today paid their respects to Diego Maradona after the Argentinian legend's death on Wednesday. Here is a selection of some of the tributes:

Franco Baresi: "He made us suffer, he scored a ton of goals against us, sometimes you fouled him, he took the blows but never complained. He was fair on the pitch. He was loved by his teammates, because he did not let his greatness weigh, and by the people, who went to the stadium for the emotions he provided."

Eric Cantona: "I will miss you Diego but for me you did not die. I don't have the words to say how I feel."

Jurgen Klopp: "I'm 53 years old, my entire life, he was a part of it. Diego was a sensational guy. Maradona had some struggles. I will miss both."

Gary Lineker: "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he'll finally find some comfort in the hands of God."

Sachin Tendulkar: "Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed."

Lionel Messi: "He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I'll remember all the beautiful moments shared with him and I want to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Cristiano Ronaldo: "One of the best ever, an unmatched magician. Leaves too soon but leaves a boundless legacy and a void that will never be filled. RIP. You will never be forgotten."

Pele: "There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play together up in the sky."

Gabriel Batistuta: "Eternally thank you, crying for you. I accompany your family members. Rest in peace, dear Diego."

Ronaldinho: "My condolences to the family and to all those who love this genius. My friend, my idol, my number 10, thank you for every minute in your company, outside at parties or at a simple dinner. Rest in peace, my idol, I love you."

Ronaldo Nazario: "Our sport has lost one of its greatest idols. I've lost a great friend, whose talent inspired me when I was a child. Your legacy is eternal. Your magic on the pitch will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, my friend."

Rivaldo: "We had great affection and admiration for each other that I will never forget. An incredible person, with a giant heart. May God comfort the hearts of family members, football lovers and also the Argentine people."