Expert: International health code to be implemented at WHO level

An international health code mechanism is a good way to address the spread of pandemics and should be implemented at the World Health Organization (WHO) level, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported on Monday citing an expert.

Andrey Ostrovsky, director of the Center for Social and Economic Research of China of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik that from the perspective of addressing epidemic morbidity and transmission, it is a good idea to implement international health code, which can show where the epidemic areas are and where should be quarantined.

Ostrovsky's remarks supported what Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in his speech at the G20 summit on Saturday, who suggested building an international recognition mechanism of the health code, for creating a standardized "express passage" for people to travel between nations. The code should be based on the global standard of QR code technology and the result of the COVID-19 nucleic acid test.

The expert believed the proposal put forward by Xi is a consistent measure to share China's experience in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic with the international community. China has the right to make such proposals because it has achieved tangible results in the combat while other countries have not, he added.

He also thought that the implementation should be agreed at the WHO level, since an international body should lead the entire project.