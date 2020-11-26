China's 3,000-tonne research ship completes sea trial

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A new geophysical research ship has passed sea trial and anchored at a port in south China's Guangdong Province, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Wednesday.

The scientific research ship, SHI YAN 6, began the sea trial on Nov. 10 to test its 62 performance indicators including control system debugging, diesel engine operation, underwater radiated noise, cabin vibration and noise as well as speed and stability.

The 3,000-tonne research ship has shown great wind resistance stability, low fuel consumption and power system reliability.

The ship was developed by the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology of the CAS.