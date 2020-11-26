China's State Council studies Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the State Council held a meeting on Wednesday to study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as well as the spirit of last week's central conference on work related to overall law-based governance.

The meeting was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group.

As an important part of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law serves as the fundamental guideline for overall law-based governance in China, according to the meeting.

The meeting asked the State Council's leading Party members group and government departments to apply Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law in their work, exercise governance in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and make progress in building a law-based government.

Efforts should be made to fully perform government duties in accordance with the law, improve the system of administrative regulations, promote administrative decision-making under the rule of law, and ensure that the law is enforced in a strict, procedure-based, impartial and civil manner, the meeting stressed.

Senior officials including Han Zheng, Hu Chunhua, Liu He, Wang Yong, Xiao Jie and Zhao Kezhi attended the meeting.