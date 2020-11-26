Senior political advisors study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting of the leading Party members group of the CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech at the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 25, 2020. Senior Chinese political advisors met on Wednesday to study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as well as the spirit of last week's central conference on work related to overall law-based governance. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese political advisors met on Wednesday to study Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law as well as the spirit of last week's central conference on work related to overall law-based governance.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Wang delivered a speech at the conference.

The central conference on work related to overall law-based governance saw the establishment of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, which serves as the fundamental guideline for overall law-based governance in China, according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed that the CPPCC, as a special consultative body, should unite and guide the political parties, people's organizations, and individuals from all ethnic groups and sectors participating in the CPPCC to make their due contributions to promoting overall law-based governance, fostering a system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, and building a country of socialist rule of law.

The meeting demanded political advisors to conduct in-depth study of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, calling for better performance in offering suggestions and building consensus, as well as translating what they learn into actions that improve the CPPCC work.