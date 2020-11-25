Russian Federal Security Service thwarts Islamic State attacks in Moscow region

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday it had prevented terror attacks planned by an Islamic State group in the Moscow region.

"Russia's FSB has thwarted activities of a cross-regional IS cell, participants of which intended to conduct subversive terror attacks in the Moscow region," the FSB said in a press release.

Security officers have detained one person, who is a citizen of a Central Asian country, in the Vladimir region, and seized a home-made bomb.

The FSB said that an improvised explosive device filled with destructive agents and some other items and documents were retrieved.

An investigation is underway.