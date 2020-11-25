Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Russian Federal Security Service thwarts Islamic State attacks in Moscow region

(Xinhua)    16:57, November 25, 2020

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday it had prevented terror attacks planned by an Islamic State group in the Moscow region.

"Russia's FSB has thwarted activities of a cross-regional IS cell, participants of which intended to conduct subversive terror attacks in the Moscow region," the FSB said in a press release.

Security officers have detained one person, who is a citizen of a Central Asian country, in the Vladimir region, and seized a home-made bomb.

The FSB said that an improvised explosive device filled with destructive agents and some other items and documents were retrieved.

An investigation is underway.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

