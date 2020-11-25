Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge up

(Xinhua)    16:38, November 25, 2020

The wholesale prices of China's agricultural products edged up Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The latest China agricultural product wholesale price index came in at 118.69, up 0.03 points from the previous working day.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the average wholesale price of pork, a staple meat in China, was basically flat with Tuesday at 39.35 yuan (about 5.99 U.S. dollars) per kg, and that of eggs went up 0.5 percent to 7.55 yuan per kg.

The average wholesale prices of 28 key types of vegetables tracked by the government went up 0.4 percent, while that of six different types of fruits went down 0.2 percent.

The wholesale price index is compiled on the basis of data collected from around 200 agricultural wholesale markets and is updated daily based on the weighted average of price indices for goods including vegetables, fruits, aquatic products, livestock products, cereals and edible vegetable oil.

