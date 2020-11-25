HKSAR gov't to play dual role well to inject impetus into economy: chief executive

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that the HKSAR government will play the role of "facilitator" and "promoter" well to bring continuous impetus into Hong Kong's economy.

Lam delivered her policy address on Wednesday, saying while promoting free trade and maintaining Hong Kong's market economy, the HKSAR government is committed to playing the role of a "facilitator" and "promoter" and will join hands with enterprises to explore more market opportunities and assist professional service providers to go beyond Hong Kong.

Given the advantages under "one country, two systems," Hong Kong may further strengthen its "intermediary" role in international circulation, said the chief executive.

Besides, she said, Hong Kong can focus on the business opportunities in the Chinese mainland market, better integrate into the overall development of the country, take the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development as an entry point, and proactively become a "participant" in China's domestic circulation and a "facilitator" in international circulation, Lam said.