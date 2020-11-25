Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese archaeologists find 5,000-year-old jade processing base

(Xinhua)    16:25, November 25, 2020

Ten jade processing workshops that date back around 5,000 years have been unearthed in China, providing key research materials for studying the origin of Chinese civilization.

The scale of the 10 workshops, excavated in the Huangshan ruins in Nanyang, a city in the central province of Henan, can be counted as a large jade processing base, according to Chinese archaeologists.

The discovery fills in the blank of the jade workshop remains in the Neolithic age in the central plains and middle reaches of the Yangtze River, said Ma Juncai, leader of the excavation project under the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology.

It provides key materials for the study of Chinese civilization at the vital time of around 5,000 years ago in the key region of cultural exchange and collision between the north and the south, according to Ma.

Three well-preserved workshops can be traced back to the period of Yangshao Culture, among which two workshops each cover more than 120 square meters with a large and complicated structure.

The jade materials, semi-finished and finished jade articles, and jade-processing tools unearthed at the location demonstrate the jade processing steps and provide an important basis for studying the social structure and economic activities at that time, said Ma.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York