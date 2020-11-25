Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Vietnamese geopark earns UNESCO global status

(Xinhua)    16:22, November 25, 2020

A geopark in central highlands Vietnam's Dak Nong province has officially become the third in the country to join the global geoparks network of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The province's Dak Nong Geopark, which received a certificate as part of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network on Tuesday, covers more than 4,700 square kilometers of land with 65 heritage and geomorphological sites, including volcanic craters, volcanic caves, and waterfalls, the news agency reported.

Notably, the geopark is home to the largest system of volcanic caves in Southeast Asia with more than 50 caves, said the report.

On July 7, the Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th UNESCO Executive Board approved the Global Geoparks Council's proposal to recognize the Dak Nong geopark as a global geopark.

Dong Van Karst Plateau in northern Vietnam's Ha Giang province and the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in northern Cao Bang province have already been named members of the Global Geoparks Network, said the report.

