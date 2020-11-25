Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
"Caught in Time" continues to lead China's daily box office

(Xinhua)    13:50, November 25, 2020

Chinese action crime film "Caught in Time" continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Tuesday, raking in about 25.52 million yuan (3.88 million U.S. dollars).

The movie's total box office revenue reached 257 million yuan within five days after its release, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

Domestic war film "The Sacrifice" ranked second, grossing about 4.06 million yuan on Tuesday. The film earned more than 1 billion yuan in total since its Oct. 23 debut.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film was co-directed by Guan Hu, also the director of this year's blockbuster war epic "The Eight Hundred."

Coming in third was the disaster film "Greenland," pocketing about 2.16 million yuan on the fifth day of its screening.

