Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of five imported COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case, locally transmitted, was reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

The new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, Fujian, Guangdong and Shaanxi.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,809 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,523 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 286 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Also on Tuesday, 22 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland, the commission said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 86,469, with 305 patients still under treatment, including six in severe conditions.

Altogether 81,530 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 11,566 close contacts were still under medical observation after 536 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.