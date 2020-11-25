HKSAR chief executive delivering 2020 policy address, highlighting central support

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam started to deliver the 2020 policy address on Wednesday morning at a meeting of the HKSAR Legislative Council, highlighting support by the central government for Hong Kong to overcome the economic recession.

The policy address, the fourth one since Lam took office in 2017, came as Hong Kong strives to recover from the impacts of prolonged unrest and the COVID-19 epidemic.

As Hong Kong experienced multiple, unprecedented blows from social unrest to the epidemic, the primary objective of the policy address is to look at ways to get Hong Kong out of the impasse and to restore confidence, Lam said.

Lam had delayed the release of the policy address, originally scheduled in mid-October, to include supportive measures from the central government for Hong Kong to bring new impetus into the battered economy.

At Wednesday's meeting, Lam cited favorable policies for Hong Kong to further integrate into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, consolidate Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, and boost the development of innovation and technology.