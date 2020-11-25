World Internet Conference closes, releasing leading internet achievements

The World Internet Conference -- Internet Development Forum closed Tuesday in the river town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Themed "Digital Empowerment for a Better Future: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the two-day event attracted more than 500 representatives from over 20 countries and regions.

Two main forums, five sub-forums, an expo and other activities were held both online and offline, with the main forums focusing on new trends in cyberspace development including science-based anti-COVID-19 measures, and the sub-forums discussing international norms in cyberspace, the industrial internet and artificial intelligence.

Fifteen of the world's leading internet scientific and technological achievements, covering post-pandemic industrial recovery and coordinated development, digital social governance, global public crisis response, cloud life based on artificial intelligence and other internet-related fields were unveiled at the forum.

Two reports on Chinese and global internet development were also released. According to the reports, China's digital economy reached 35.8 trillion yuan (5.45 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, accounting for 36.2 percent of the country's total GDP.