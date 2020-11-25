Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
China sees robust growth in commercial aerospace industries

(Xinhua)    09:54, November 25, 2020

The number of Chinese enterprises in commercial aerospace industries has exceeded 160, according to an international aerospace forum held in Wenchang City, south China's island province of Hainan on Tuesday.

The enterprises cover the manufacturing of rockets and satellites, satellite tracking and control, the operation services of communications satellites and remote sensing satellites and other industries, said Wan Yanhui, head of the assets management department of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at the Wenchang International Aviation & Aerospace Forum.

China has carried out over 50 international commercial launches and completed the delivery of 14 satellites in orbit, Wan added.

The company also plans to build Wenchang into an international spacecraft launch center and an exchange and cooperation platform for aerospace to promote the development of commercial aerospace industries.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

